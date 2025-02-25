Materialise achieves EN 9100 certification for metal additive manufacturing processes for aerospace

× Expand Materialise Redesigned LIFT ENDY bracket.

Materialise has gained EN 9100 certification for its metal AM processes for aerospace, certifying that its quality management system ensures product quality, process control, regulatory compliance, and continuous improvement.

The company already holds EN 9100 (a sector-specific variant of ISO 9001) for its polymer additive manufacturing processes dedicated to the sector, producing upwards of 500,000 flying parts to date for aircraft OEMs, suppliers, and MROs.

This development, therefore, could represent a major step forward in the adoption of Materialise's metal 3D-printed capability for aviation and space.

Materialise is one of a few additive manufacturing providers to be certified to Airbus AIPI standards — recently achieving the highest possible grade on the Airbus Quality Maturity assessment — and also holds a Production Organization Approval (POA) from EASA, enabling them to manufacture flight-ready parts to Form 1 accreditation. With EN 9100 certification for metal now complementing its existing credentials, Materialise is ready to help the entire aerospace value chain identify and source flight-ready metal or polymer 3D-printed parts, with low-criticality parts considered a particularly strong opportunity for the sector.

Erik de Zeeuw, Market Manager for Aerospace at Materialise, commented: “Low-criticality parts that need to be light, strong, and durable, such as seat bezels, housings, interior trims, or ducts, are particularly strong candidates. They often need to be repaired or replaced, but in small quantities. These are requirements that align perfectly with key benefits of metal 3D printing, including the ability to have digital ‘on-demand’ stock for faster, more reliable sourcing, and cost-efficient production of small series parts.

“The quality and process control system we have in place simplifies the digital thread necessary for qualifying 3D-printed metal parts. And that’s something we are incredibly excited about. We are ready to talk to and work with our extensive network of partners in space and aviation to identify, produce, and develop the perfect applications for metal AM. Together, we will definitely see a whole raft of new opportunities quite literally take flight.”

It is Materialise's second significant aerospace-related update of 2025 after the opening of an Aerospace Competence Center in Delft, Netherlands.