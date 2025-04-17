Materials Solutions installs two more EOS metal 3D printers at UK additive manufacturing site

× Expand EOS

Materials Solutions - a Siemens Energy Business has announced it has installed two additional EOS metal 3D printers at its UK facility this week.

The pair of EOS M 400-4 systems brings the company’s total global fleet of EOS M 400-4 systems to 29 machines across its five manufacturing sites. The direct metal laser sintering systems each feature a 400 x 400 x 400 mm build volume and four lasers.

Andy Brooker, Head of UK Sales (Additive Manufacturing) for the company told TCT: “With our ongoing commitment to industrialising additive manufacturing, we have significantly expanded our capacity by adding two M 400-4 machines from EOS. While these new machines are noteworthy, the most substantial investment has been in our team, with 20 new members joining us over the past six months.

“This expansion is driven by the increased demand for production from both our internal and external customers, a trend that is expected to continue into 2026.”

Materials Solutions, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Siemens Energy, has been operating in metal AM for nearly two decades and operates multiple metal AM systems from EOS, Renishaw and Nikon SLM Solutions - the company recently announced the addition of the latter’s large-format 12-laser NXG XII 600. Its Worcester, UK facility, which underwent a £27 million investment back in 2019, contains a full end-to-end metal AM workflow and specialises in producing serial parts for applications in power generation, aerospace, automotive and process and tooling sectors. Last year, Siemens Energy’s produced around 30,000 parts globally across its five sites - Materials Solutions was responsible for the delivery of 20,000 of them. Today, the company has qualified more than 250 part numbers for production. The company also recently announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with Rolls-Royce to develop and supply serial production 3D printed applications for its Civil Aerospace business.

Note: A previous edition of this story said Siemens Energy had produced 15,000 production components across its sites annually. For clarity, those figures have been updated to specify the number of individual parts produced and qualified part numbers.