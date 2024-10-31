McLaren W1 supercar features Divergent 3D printed suspension

× Expand McLaren McLaren 3D printed suspension hardware

McLaren Automotive has revealed its use of Divergent Technologies’ additive manufacturing technology to enhance the suspension hardware on its W1 supercar.

The automaker says its engineers have worked closely with the California-based digital manufacturing company to develop the front upper wishbone, aero form lower wishbone and front upright of its complex suspension system. It follows an announcement earlier this summer of a multi-year collaboration to use the Divergent Adaptive Production System to 3D print chassis components for its next-gen supercars.

Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive said, “We are thrilled to have partnered with Divergent, a company that shares McLaren’s dedication to innovation in manufacturing and engineering. This cutting-edge technology has enabled us to develop more complex suspension structures in the McLaren W1, which enhance the driving experience for our customers and support McLaren’s mission to continually push the boundaries of performance.”

The new McLaren W1 features Formula 1-inspired front suspension which is mounted directly into the Aerocell carbon fibre monocoque. The externally visible front wishbones were 3D printed by Divergent, which is said to have allowed McLaren engineers to rapidly iterate designs for optimal durability and stiffness.

Kevin Czinger, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Divergent added, “We are proud to partner with McLaren on their newest engineering marvel, the W1. The suspension hardware designed and manufactured by Divergent has enabled the McLaren team to push the boundaries of what is possible in this digital manufacturing age of supercar production.”

Divergent's DAPS system is also being deployed by Aston Martin, which used the technology to additively manufacture the rear subframe for its DBR22 concept vehicle, and by General Atomics Aeronautical System to optimise the design and manufacture of next generation UAS. In 2022, McLaren's Formula One team McLaren Racing was reportedly 3D printing 9,000 parts a year with Stratasys stereolithography technology.