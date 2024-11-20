Meltio launches Meltio Engine Blue DED integration kit

× Expand Meltio Meltio DED Jet Engine Exhaust

Meltio has launched the Meltio Engine Blue, an integration kit designed to streamline the manufacturing process for metal parts made on vertical machining centres and industrial robot arms using its wire-laser metal DED technology.

Unlike its predecessor which uses infrared lasers, the Meltio Engine Blue uses blue lasers to melt metals such as stainless steel, titanium, copper, aluminium, and nickel, with a deposit rate that's said to be up to 3.5 times faster with a 30% reduction on energy consumption.

Alejandro Nieto, Product Manager at Meltio said, "For our industrial customers, the Meltio Engine Blue represents a significant improvement in reliability and deposition rate, enabling increased production speed and quality. With a fibre-optic free system and a 1.4 kW blue laser head, we have simplified integration into robotic arms and vertical machining centres, reducing maintenance times and eliminating common problems such as the need for continuous laser alignment. This approach will allow our customers to optimise their processes, reducing downtime and improving compatibility with a wide range of materials.”

Focusing on ease of integration and reliability, the compact setup of Engine Blue is said to provide compatibility with a wider range of vertical machining centres and robotic arms, and provides simple integration with its integrated camera and quick connectors. It also features an improved wire feeding system for continuous printing. The Spanish manufacturer believes this latest iteration will be of value to users of DED in the automotive, aerospace, energy, naval, defence, mining, and oil and gas sector.

