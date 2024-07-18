Meltio metal 3D printing technology deployed by French Navy in experimental exercises

× Expand Meltio

The French Navy has validated the use of Meltio’s metal 3D printing technology, following the US Navy and Spanish Army to implement the technology in its manufacturing and repair processes.

Meltio’s additive manufacturing technology was validated after the French Navy carried out military manoeuvres in May. The 3D printing company says the French Navy is already considering including its technology ‘in upcoming real-life manoeuvres and may even incorporate it on board ships in its fleet in the future.’

Charles De Gaulle, the flagship aircraft carrier of the French Navy, has been experimentally using Meltio’s metal 3D printing technology, with a Meltio machine used in a special breakdown repair experiment in May by engineers at the Navy’s logistics department in Toulon.

Jean-Marc Quenez, Director of Innovation and Additive Manufacturing at the Service de Soutien de la Flotte (SSF) of the French Ministry of Defense, commented: “We are at a point of overcoming technological tests of the Meltio metal 3D printer for the French Navy. After months of preliminary tests at our technology centre in Toulouse to test Meltio’s wire-laser DED technology, the transfer of the printer to Toulon was approved. The main objective of this transfer is to respond to the Navy ships that are sailing with their repair and manufacturing needs in different metallic materials, mainly stainless steels and Inconel, for which Meltio’s additive manufacturing system is very efficient in the result of the parts obtained.”

In addition to the French Navy deploying Meltio technology for experimental exercises, the company has also announced that its distributor in Spain, Sicnova, has signed a contract with the Spanish Ministry of Defence to introduce Meltio AM technology into the three Spanish armies for the next four years.