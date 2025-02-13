Meltio secures sale of 500th metal 3D printer; reports 50% revenue growth in 2024

Expand Meltio Meltio M600

Meltio has installed its 500th metal additive manufacturing system, with the company reporting a 50% growth in revenue in 2024.

It comes after the company launched the Meltio M600 and Meltio Engine Blue products last year.

Meltio said that the company’s continued innovation has helped it navigate what it described as challenging microeconomic conditions, which has brought about a more conservative environment for raising capital and taking financial risk.

With a focus now on building out its hardware and material capability, Meltio is confident it will be able to further establish itself as a key solutions provider to industries such as aerospace and defence. Throughout 2025, the company is set to focus on adding new capabilities to the M600 and Engine Blue platforms to deliver ‘even greater performance.’

Llavero Lopez de Villalta, CEO of Meltio, said: “The past year has confirmed the trend in the incorporation of additive manufacturing technology as a mass manufacturing technology in industries around the world. Meltio is becoming worldwide thanks to our technology as a reliable alternative or complement to traditional manufacturing technologies. In 2024, there has been a lot of news in the industry that has shaken the global additive manufacturing market by announcements of sales declines, company bankruptcies, mergers and this is worrisome. It is true that 2024 has been confirmed as a year in which the industry needs to be more efficient and needs to become more competitive to compensate for the increase in costs and this opens wide the door to bring that efficiency. The past fiscal year has been the turning point where advanced manufacturing technologies are starting to gain strategic weight among industries not for prototyping but for defined final parts with high reliability rates.”

“In 2024, the economic situation of the additive manufacturing and 3D printing sector internationally has been characterised by moderate growth, marked by economic challenges such as inflation, rising operating and production costs, but also by opportunities driven by innovation and sustainability,” added Meltio CFO Ildefonso Fuentes. “With such a fragmented market in 3D printing hardware, 2024 has been a particularly turbulent year in terms of mergers, acquisitions and company exits. Last year we continued to maintain our clearly upward trend in terms of results, achieving an increase of more than 50% in our turnover compared to FY2023. I would like to emphasise that our year-over-year growth is fundamentally based on clear organic growth. Our strategic decision taken by the management to work on organic growth in the current context of global market uncertainty is particularly key to the long-term success of Meltio's business.”