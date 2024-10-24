Metal 3D printing powder supplier AM 4 AM completes €1.3 million funding round

× Expand AM 4 AM

AM 4 AM, a Luxembourg-based provider of metal powders for additive manufacturing, has completed a successful seed funding round for 1.3 million Euro to expand its production capabilities.

The funding comes from Luxembourg Space Sector Development, EIT Raw Materials, with further support from the "Young Innovative Enterprise" initiative from the Ministry of Economy of Luxembourg.

Maxime Delmée, CEO of AM 4 AM, commented: "With this funding, AM 4 AM is entering a new phase in its development. The future infrastructures we will put in place will allow us to enhance production capacity, broaden our product portfolio, and accelerate our innovation efforts."

Delmée founded the company in 2019 with a technology that enables powder modification with cold plasma to improve as-printed properties. AM 4 AM has developed HiperAL, an aluminium alloy, which it believes to be one of the strongest on the market

Delmée continued: "The 3D printing market is expanding rapidly, yet there remains a shortage of suitable metal materials. With HiperAL, our high-performance aluminum, we've demonstrated a groundbreaking ability to provide metals with the required properties, meeting the demands of this growing sector."

This injection of funding will go towards exploration of new materials and markets, and scaling its production capacity, which includes the installation of a complete powder development platform at its facility by the end of the year.

The funding, led by Luxembourg Space Sector Development Fund, is said to align with a wider mission to bolster Luxembourg's space ecosystem. AM 4 AM’s process and high-performance powders are thought to be well suited to the additive manufacturing of space applications.

Bernd Schäfer, CEO and Managing Director of EIT RawMaterials, added: “Companies like AM 4 AM who work on advancing raw materials play a crucial role in the future of the European economy and its sustainability. EIT RawMaterials’ focus on innovation and AM4 AM’s mission show perfect synergies, and I’m excited that we are part of this journey.”