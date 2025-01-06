Metalysis to scale up production of refractory alloys with 40 kW spheroidiser acquisition

× Expand Metalysis 40 kW Tekna spheroidiser

Metalysis, a UK manufacturer of solid-state metal and alloy powders, has acquired a 40 kW Tekna spheroidiser, designed to meet demanding powder metallurgy applications, including additive manufacturing (AM).

The company says the installation will support the scaling of its production of refractory alloys, including tantalum, high entropy alloys, and further plans to serve the high temperature niobium market with materials such as niobium C103 and FS85.

Nitesh Shah, CEO of Metalysis, said, “The acquisition of a 40 kW spheroidiser marks a major step forward in Metalysis’ capability to produce advanced powders in-house and serve our niche but high value markets – particularly in refractory alloys and lightweight refractory high entropy alloys. By controlling our spheroidisation processes, we're not only reducing lead times and mitigating global supply chain risks, but also reinforcing our sustainable footprint. This is a pivotal moment for Metalysis as we strengthen our position in the critical materials supply chain – now able to provide spheroidised powders in-house.”

Metalysis uses the patented FFC Cambridge electrolysis process which reduces metal oxides in a solid-state, and can deliver non-spherical powders featuring unique attributes required by industries such as capacitor, semiconductor, clean energy, aerospace, hypersonics and space. Metalysis' FFC Cambridge technology can also tailor particle size for a given additive manufacturing technique, whilst generating minimal under or oversize particles. This is maintained post-spheroidisation, which results in less waste powder and energy consumption compared to conventional atomisation processes.