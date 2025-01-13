Michelle Sidwell returns to Velo3D as Chief Revenue Officer

× Expand SME Michelle Sidwell on stage at RAPID + TCT 2024

Velo3D has announced the return of Michelle Sidwell as Chief Revenue Officer, less than six months after leaving former role as Chief Commercial Officer.

The metal additive manufacturing company says Sidwell, who holds more than two decades of experience across technology sales and leadership, will ‘support the company's growth objectives', 'lead its sales and business development teams’ and help ‘achieve its new corporate vision.’

"We're thrilled to have Michelle rejoin the company and are confident that her wealth of knowledge and previous Velo3D experience will be critical to the successful execution of our new go-to-market strategy as we look to expand our leadership position in additive manufacturing," said Arun Jeldi, CEO. "She brings extensive experience launching new products into market, streamlining sales processes, growing revenue, and working with customers to find solutions by leveraging Velo3D's industry leading technology to address their most critical, high value metal part manufacturing needs."

Sidwell's appointment follows Velo3D's recent transitioning to new ownership under Arrayed Additive, which took over 95% of Velo3D's shares in December in a debt/equity exchange which aims to reposition the company and lead what Jeldi described as "a new chapter of growth."

Sidwell initially joined Velo3D in 2023 as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development and was later appointed as Chief Revenue Officer amid a leadership shuffle last April. Sidwell left last August to serve as Head of Revenue at transportation and supply chain cost management company Loop. According to a press release, Sidwell will now be responsible for leading Velo3D sales, marketing and customer service teams across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, in addition to the company’s business development team, which works with potential industry users to identify opportunities for metal 3D printing.

"I am excited to rejoin Velo3D to lead their global sales, service and business development organisation," said Sidwell. "It's impressive to see what Velo3D has accomplished over its lifetime and I'm looking forward to working with the brilliant team to continue to scale the business and help our customers with their biggest engineering challenges."

It has been a challenging year for the Velo3D following the issuing of a New York Stock Exchange noncompliance notice at the end of 2023 and significant rounds of redundancies throughout 2024. In December, however, the company entered into a forbearance agreement with creditors but came under new ownership after Arrayed Additive exchanged approximately 22.4 million USD (81.7%) of its outstanding senior secured notes and 369,000 USD of accrued interest for 185,151,333 newly issued shares of the company's common stock.