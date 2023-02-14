Multitrade 3D Systems becomes reseller of AMAZEMET equipment in Sub-Saharan Africa

× Expand Multitrade 3D Systems

Multitrade 3D Systems, a provider of metal additive manufacturing and manufacturing solutions in Africa, has announced its partnership with Polish manufacturer of metal additive manufacturing equipment AMAZEMET.

The partnership will see Multitrade 3D Systems become the exclusive reseller of AMAZEMET equipment for the Sub-Saharan African region. Multitrade says that this will provide AMAZEMET with a strong market presence.

The AMAZEMET product range includes rePowder ultrasonic atomiser for metal powder production, inFurner, a compact high vacuum furnace, and safeEtch, a device for automated support removal from metal 3D printed parts. The company is also the authorised GE Additive and Meltio sales representative for South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa respectively.

“We are excited to partner with AMAZEMET and bring their cutting-edge equipment to the Sub-Saharan Africa market,” said Pamela van Jaarsveld, Managing Director of Multitrade 3D Systems. “Our customers in the region will now have access to the most advanced metal additive manufacturing technology available, which will help them to improve their productivity and efficiency while reducing costs and supply chain risks.”

Multitrade 3D Systems was established in 2019 with the aim of supporting the engineering industry in South Africa according to the company. It says that as well as being a reseller, it provides ‘expertise’ to industries in the regions in which it operates on how to benefit from AM technology.

AMAZEMET is a spin-off from the Warsaw University of Technology. The company takes part in scientific collaborations with universities and companies around the world as well as providing its additive manufacturing technology.

