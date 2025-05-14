MX3D raises €7m in Series A round to fund international growth

Expand MX3D

Robotic metal 3D printing company MX3D has raised 7 million EUR in a Series A funding round to accelerate its international growth.

The funding round was led by EDF Pulse Ventures, the corporate venture investment arm of French energy leader EDF, with participation from ING Sustainable Investments and continued support from existing investor PDENH.

MX3D’s advanced Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) technology has been designed to provide an alternative to traditional casting and forging methods for complex, high-value metal parts. The process, MXD says, is capable of cutting material waste by more than 80%, while also delivering 'significant economic benefits.'

With this new strategic backing, MX3D aims to fast-track global deployment of its range of 3D printing systems and expand its Print-on-Demand services. Having installed machines with BMW Group, Framatome, and the US Army, the company is already active in the energy (Oil and Gas, Nuclear), maritime, and aerospace sectors. Part of its goals with this new investment is to now scale into new industrial sectors.

To that end, MX3D is expanding its Amsterdam facility with a new production hall equipped with six additional systems capable of printing up to 20 tonnes of metal parts. This expansion brings the company’s total number of systems to 15, including several systems dedicated to material innovation and the continued development of its proprietary MetalXL Software.

On the commercial front, MX3D will be expanding its global sales network with local partners through strategic partnerships. A recent collaboration with Phillips Corporation is set to accelerate adoption among US federal clients. Moreover, recent certifications, including ISO 9001 and a successful API 20S audit conducted by two major Oil & Gas players, further reinforce MX3D’s readiness to serve mission-critical industrial applications, according to the company.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of such a strong consortium of investors as we enter this next growth phase,” said Gijs van der Velden, CEO of MX3D. “This investment will enable us to scale up our operations, further develop our technology, and bring the benefits of robotic metal 3D printing to even more industries worldwide.”

“EDF Pulse Ventures’ investment in MX3D demonstrates our commitment to fostering breakthrough technologies that support a carbon-neutral future. At EDF, we see several advantages to using metal additive manufacturing in our industry, including cost and lead time gains. That is why we are proud to contribute to MX3D global scaling,” said Julien Villeret, Chief Innovation Officer at EDF Group.

“Over the past three years, we have been closely collaborating with MX3D to develop and validate the robotic metal 3D printing for our nuclear applications. MX3D technology has consistently demonstrated the reliable, repeatable, quality, performance, and flexibility that are necessary to meet our high standard requirements. This partnership has laid a strong foundation of trust and innovation, and we’re excited to see how our support with EDF Group will introduce a new phase of growth. We believe that MX3D solutions will play a key role in the future of industrial manufacturing,” said Mohamed ZOUARI, Senior Manager, Head of Advanced & Additive Manufacturing at Framatome, one of the first adopters of MX3D technology.

As part of the investment, MX3D has appointed Michel Hunsicker, representing EDF Pulse Ventures, and Tibor van Melsem Kocsis, representing PDENH, to its Board of Directors.