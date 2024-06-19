Nikon recruits retired U.S. Navy Admiral Mike Mullen to advance AM adoption in aerospace and defence

Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc. has announced the appointment of Admiral Mike Mullen (ret. USN) and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as Strategic Advisor.

The recently established California-based company serves as global headquarters for the Japanese manufacturer's Advanced Manufacturing Business Unit and brings together the rebranded Nikon SLM Solutions' Laser Powder Bed Fusion technology, established through the acquisition of the German industrial 3D printing which completed last year, alongside its Directed Energy Deposition (DED) products. Admiral Mullen's appointment is said to support the Nikon subsidiary’s ambitions to enhance its technologies in the aerospace and defence sectors, with a particular focus on metal additive manufacturing (AM).

Hamid Zarringhalam, CEO of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc., expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment, "Admiral Mullen's extensive knowledge and strategic insights will greatly enhance our abilities to optimise our advanced manufacturing solutions and strengthen our partnerships. His leadership is a significant asset to our team as we aim to surpass the stringent requirements of our aerospace and defence customers.”

Having spent 43 years in the U.S. Navy, including serving as Chief of Naval Operations and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Mullen is expected to provide ‘a unique perspective on the strategic needs of these sectors’ and brings ‘extensive experience in fostering the rapid deployment of innovative technologies.’

Admiral Mullen added: "These industries present both significant challenges and incredible opportunities, particularly in the realm of metal advanced manufacturing. Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc.'s innovative and integrated approach positions us to meet these complex demands effectively. I am eager to contribute to our team's efforts in advancing, adopting, and scaling these transformative manufacturing solutions.”

Nikon has described the strategic collaboration as a ‘pivotal development’ for pushing its advanced manufacturing technologies in such critical sectors where its AM products have already established successful integrations with companies like Collins Aerospace and GKN Aerospace.

Earlier this month, Nikon SLM Solutions appointed Dr. Brent Stucker as Chief Engineer for North America to help steer the company's 'innovative drives and operational growth.'

Charlie Grace, CCO and President of the Americas at Nikon SLM Solutions will feature as part of RAPID + TCT's Executive Perspectives Keynote Series on June 25-17th in Los Angeles, California.