Nikon Advanced Manufacturing opens new 90,000-square-foot AM Technology Center in California

Nikon Corporation and Nikon Advanced Manufacturing have opened a new additive manufacturing technology facility in Long Beach, California.

The 90,000-square-foot AM Technology Center is said to mark the 'next step in the Nikon Vision 2030' plan, which has been devised to establish digital manufacturing as a growth pillar for Nikon. Nikon has strategically located the facility to serve aviation, aerospace, and defence customers, with Nikon SLM Solutions laser powder bed fusion and Nikon DED equipment in operation.

According to a company press release, the newly set up Nikon AM Synergy - of which the Morf3D brand forms a significant part - will be housed at the AM Technology Center and operate within an 'ultra-secure' environment. It will work in synergy with the upcoming Nikon SLM Solutions Studios and Nikon Research and Development brands. Nikon Research and Development will focus on developing proprietary Nikon technologies, including directed energy deposition solutions, as well as engineering innovations, demonstrations and next-generation system development. The facility is also equipped with metallurgy and metrology capabilities.

Among the other offerings of the facility are comprehensive design for additive manufacturing (DfAM) services, engineering and manufacturing solutions, and prototyping and production capabilities. These services, Nikon says, are designed to meet 'critical customer needs' for adoption, scaling and supply chain capacity, with collaboration, partnership and flexibility listed among the facility's principles. Nikon is also said to be engaging with contract manufacturers, supplementing the capacity it has on-site.

Hamid Zarringhalam, CEO of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing, said: “In under a year, we have made significant strides toward revolutionising the manufacturing landscape. Our global organisation's concerted efforts, coupled with the trust and support of our partners and customers, enable us to harness our deep expertise and new acquisitions, with the values that Nikon is renowned for globally.”