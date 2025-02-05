Nikon opens Additive Manufacturing Technology Center in Japan

× Expand Nikon

Nikon has opened its 922 square-metre Nikon Additive Manufacturing (AM) Technology Center in Japan.

It follows the launch of a similar facility in Long Beach, California last July.

Based in Gyoda, Saitama Prefecture, Nikon says the new AM Technology Center will support the company's plan to 'revolutionise manufacturing while enabling and scaling the industrial base using cutting-edge solutions from Nikon.'

Among the key motivations for setting up the AM Technology Center in Japan were to conduct research and development of 'cutting edge' metal AM technologies, while also providing metal AM and DfAM design services, including proposals for optimising and repairing metal moulds and prototypes, to Japanese and Asian customers.

As with its California location, the Japanese facility will bring together the Nikon AM portfolio and consolidates a diverse, specialised team. It will be equipped with an NXG XII 600 laser powder bed fusion system from Nikon SLM Solutions, which utilises 12 lasers and providers users with capacity to print parts up to 1.5m in size, as well as Nikon directed energy deposition systems, such as the Lasermeister LM300A, and CT systems like the XT H320 scanner. Nikon expects this capacity to enhance its service to clients and partners operating in the defence, space and aviation sectors. The DED capability will be used for repair and sustainment applications, according to the company.

Nikon has significantly stepped up its play in the additive manufacturing sector in recent years, with notable acquisitions of SLM Solutions and Morf3D, the launch of DED portfolio of machines, and by investing in Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies.