Nikon SLM Solutions and RINA project to drive additive manufacturing applications in hydrogen

Nikon SLM Solutions AG and certification and engineering company RINA have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to establish a joint innovation initiative focused additive manufacturing (AM) for hydrogen-related applications.

The project, called “H2AM Open Lab”, is designed to accelerate material and process developments for critical sectors such green steel production and oil & gas, with an acute focus on qualification support, advanced materials, and the development of AM process parameters for enhanced performance and corrosion resistance. The initiative will be hosted at RINA’s Centro Sviluppo Materiali (CSM) near Rome.

“We are proud to partner with RINA to expand the frontiers of AM for the hydrogen economy”, said Sam O’Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions. “Their proven expertise in metallurgy and material science, combined with our leadership in high-productivity metal AM systems, creates a powerful foundation for developing next-generation solutions in this high-growth field”.

RINA’s CSM, which acts as a centre for applied research on advanced materials, will support R&D efforts around hydrogen embrittlement (HE), high temperature hydrogen attack (HTHA), and innovative materials designed specifically for hydrogen service environments. In a press release, Nikon said there are no plans for installations of its metal 3D printers at this time as the hub will be used primarily for research, simulation and materials testing, but added it will provide a platform OEMs to develop and validate AM parts using steels, aluminium alloys, nickel-based alloys, and more.

“By creating this H2AM Open Lab Nikon SLM Solutions, we are building the capabilities needed to drive transformative change across the hydrogen supply chain”, said Michele Budetta, CEO of RINA Consulting, which provides services to industries such as energy, maritime, infrastructure and mobility. “This collaboration opens the door to safer, more efficient components that meet the unique demands of hydrogen infrastructure and future energy systems”.