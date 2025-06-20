Nikon SLM Solutions to support ArianeGroup's production of large-scale components

Expand Nikon SLM Solutions

Nikon SLM Solutions and ArianeGroup have entered a strategic partnership to support the production of components over 1 cubic metre using metal additive manufacturing.

Deploying Nikon SLM's metal powder bed fusion technology, ArianeGroup expects to set a new benchmark in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Having secured this strategic alliance, Nikon SLM Solutions says it will keep demonstrating advanced additive manufacturing technology to highly complex, large-format components needing to meet stringent quality and productivity requirements. The company also suggests it will 'unlock new possibilities' in functional integration and performance optimisation.'

Nikon SLM believes its additive manufacturing technology will minimise assembly needs, enable lightweight high-performance components and open up new geometries to ArianeGroup. With this suite of capabilities, the additive manufacturing OEM suggests ArianeGroup will benefit from new opportunities to reduce costs on complex and large-scale hardware for critical liquid propulsion applications.

“Ariane Group is a key global player in the space industry. Our collaboration with ArianeGroup demonstrates the effectiveness of our technology and shows how Nikon SLM's innovations can meet the demanding needs of strategic, high-tech customer,” said Julien Frugier, Sales Manager, Nikon SLM Solutions.