nLight Corona AFX-2000 laser to 'boost productivity' for metal additive manufacturing

nLIGHT has announced the official production launch of its Corona AFX-2000 laser ahead of Formnext 2024, promising ‘exciting new levels’ of speed for metal additive manufacturing.

The two-kilowatt laser, which features nLIGHT’s proprietary beam shaping technology, is said to ‘significantly boost productivity’ of laser powder bed fusion systems. The company says the laser has been validated by a user operating across the aerospace, defence, and automotive end markets, resulting in print speeds that are reportedly up to three times faster when compared to what nLIGHT categorises as ‘today’s leading large-format printers.’ The AFX-2000 is also said to deliver twice the amount of available power compared to current lasers while maintaining a stable process.

“The exclusive beam profiles of the AFX-2000 have brought L-PBF print speeds to exciting new levels while maintaining precision, control and material quality for laser powder bed fusion,” said Rob Martinsen, Chief Technology Officer of nLIGHT. “The dynamic beam shaping technology in these lasers allows for productivity-optimised switching between profiles ideal for fine-scale features and contour exposures, to extremely fast and highly reproduceable build rates using ring beam profiles, making it the most versatile and efficient laser available for metal AM.”

Martinsen went on to say that nLIGHT foresees the AFX-2000 being adopted for highly reflective alloys such as aluminium and copper and will help to deliver reduced part costs for high-volume manufacturing.

The AFX-2000 is being offered in nLIGHT’s modulus platform, an integrated multi-laser sub-system designed for ultra-high-productivity laser powder bed fusion printers, which is said to simplify the integration, control, and serviceability of multi-laser printers.

Earlier this year, nLIGHT announced a partnership with EOS to make its beam shaping lasers available in EOS' metal additive manufacturing systems.

nLIGHT can be found at Formnext 2024 from November 19-22 at Hall 12.0, E102. Get all of the latest updates from the event here.