Oerlikon delivers 25,000th 3D printed suppressor

Oerlikon Additive Manufacturing has delivered its 25,000th 3D printed suppressor.

The production milestone was hit at the company’s Huntersville, North Carolina facility where it is using laser powder bed fusion technology to produce high-performance metal components for critical defence applications. The single-piece, low-back-pressure suppressors were printed in Oerlikon MetcoAdd nickel powder and are said to have emerged as a standout AM use case, according to an Oerlikon statement.

"Unlike traditional suppressors that require complex, multi-part assemblies and often generate high back pressure, the 3D printed suppressors we manufacture are single-piece designs with significantly lower back pressure," said Dan Haller, Head of Commercial at Oerlikon AM.

Oerlikon's additively manufactured firearms and suppressors are designed to reduce gas blowback, minimise operator exposure to harmful gases like carbon monoxide and lead, and lower the risk of hearing loss and brain injuries caused by repeated muzzle blasts. They are also said to be extremely durable, enhancing reliability and longevity in the field. This milestone, according to Oerlikon, cements its focus on defence applications, even beyond additive manufacturing, with a broad portfolio of high-performance materials and coating solutions.

Back in 2023, Oerlikon announced plans to ‘strategically realign’ its German additive manufacturing business and consolidate its AM production in the United States in a bid to be closer to US growth sectors, such as the semiconductor industry. That same year, Oerlikon signed a multi-year, 3.8 million EUR contract with Airbus for the additive manufacture of satellite antenna clusters, continuing a decade long collaboration with several components co-developed between the two already in orbit. It also expanded its position as a supplier of serial 3D printed parts for space in a partnership with ArianeGroup for the production of 3D printed heat exchangers for its Ariane 6 rocket launcher.