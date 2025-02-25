OPPO's 3D printed smartphone hinge is 'pushing the limits of foldable design'

× Expand OPPO

OPPO has unveiled its latest foldable smartphone, complete with a titanium 3D printed hinge.

The Find N5 is said to be one of the slimmest foldable form factor models available on the market today at 8.93mm when folded or 4.21mm (non-screen side) when unfolded, with its titanium alloy flexion hinge reportedly benefitting from a 26% reduction in thickness.

According to a post on OPPO's website, the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer says it is 'pushing the limits of foldable design' and describes the hinge as 'the backbone' of its book-style design. The device's casing and wing plate, 3D printed in aerospace-grade Grade 5 titanium alloy, are said to provide 'certified folding performance' and have been reinforced with a proprietary ultra-high-strength steel with a tensile strength of 2200 MPa to deliver what is claims to be OPPO's 'most advanced and durable hinge yet'. The Find N5 is also said to deliver a 36% increase in 'hinge deformation resistance' compared to the previous OPPO Find N3 having undergone 100,000 folds at temperatures of 50°C and -20°C.

OPPO isn't the first smartphone manufacturer to introduce a metal 3D printed hinge. HONOR's Magic V2 and V3 models both featured a 3D printed luban titanium alloy hinge, which is thought to have played a significant role in what was, at the time of launch, a breakthrough in slimness at 9.90mm.

Speaking to TCT last year, Celine Xie, Overseas Business Development Manager at HBD, one of companies whose technology was used to manufacture Honor's hinge components, commented, "This achievement speaks volumes about the potential of 3D printing in the high-end market for folding screen cell phones. It not only meets consumers' demands for lighter devices but also opens the door to personalised, customised products tailored to individual preferences.

OPPO hasn't offered further details on which 3D printing process was used to manufacture the hinge but it does join a growing list of consumer goods and 3C (Computer, Communication and Consumer electronics) manufacturers looking to adopt 3D printing for certain parts in their supply chains. HONOR for example, leaned on HBD's selective laser melting technology alongside Eplus3D's multi-laser systems for the supply of titanium alloy raw parts, while elsewhere, Apple is rumoured to have turned to metal binder jetting from another Chinese printer manufacturer Bright Laser Technologies to produce components for its Apple Watch Series 10.