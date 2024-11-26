Optomec & Siemens launch joint solution for high value metal repair using DED 3D printing

× Expand Optomec

Optomec and Siemens have announced a 'next generation solution' for laser cladding of high value metal repair in production environments using additive manufacturing.

The joint solution integrates the Optomec CS 558 system and Siemens SINUMERIK ONE to deliver advanced hardware and software that automates and simplifies maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations for increased productivity and cost savings. The partners say the solution is less labour intensive and skill dependent than conventional alternatives.

Optomec's CS 558 systems utilises directed energy deposition (DED) to repair complex components with mixed materials on various substrates, enhancing performance, longevity and reliability. SINUMERIK ONE, meanwhile, adds high performance CNC to deliver maximum speed and path precision when machining free form surfaces and fluid operation in high load scenarios. Along with its digital twin, the SINUMERIK ONE digital native control provides the basis for future-oriented production with machine tools.

According to Optomec and Siemens, industry applications for their joint solution include parts and products in the aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, marine, medical and semiconductor/electronics markets.

“Optomec and Siemens are introducing a transformative solution for the MRO of high value metals in production environments that is a paradigm shift for the industry,” said Robert Yusin, CEO of Optomec. “This is a next generation solution that maximises efficiency, minimises operational complexity and greatly reduces time to ROI for customers."

“Our collaboration with Optomec represents a significant leap forward in industrial automation and additive manufacturing," saddedaid Steve Vosmik, Head of Additive Manufacturing, US at Siemens. "By integrating SINUMERIK ONE with Optomec’s advanced CS 558 platform, we are delivering a solution that simplifies complex repair processes with unprecedented precision and efficiency. This not only addresses current industry demands but also sets a new benchmark for the future of high-value metal repair in sectors like aerospace and energy."