Phillips Corporation integrates Meltio Engine Blue into Haas CNC machine

× Expand Phillips Corporation/Meltio

Phillips Corporation has successfully integrated the Meltio Engine Blue into a Haas CNC machine with a view to deploying the hybrid system in the defence sector.

The Meltio Engine Blue has been designed to allow defence and industrial manufacturers enhance their CNC machining capabilities with agility and scalability for 'mission-critical' parts.

Integrating the Meltio Engine Blue into a Haas TM-1r CNC platform, Phillips believes it will be able to produce complex metal parts with greater precision, shorter lead times, and reduced material waste.

“Integrating Meltio's impressive new Engine Blue into the Haas CNC platform unlocks a new level of control and versatility for manufacturers,” said Brian Kristaponis, General Manager of Phillips Additive Hybrid. “We’re proud to be the first Meltio partner to deliver this configuration through our Hybrid product line, which is already proving its value in fast-moving, resource-constrained environments like defence.”

Gabriel Ortiz, Meltio Channel Manager, added: “The demand for manufacturing increasingly complex 3D printed parts with Meltio's DED metal technology using a CNC machine is increasing in different industries in the United States. As our long-standing partnership with Phillips Corporation in the United States demonstrates, the integration of Meltio into Haas CNC certifies that we continue to keep pace with this growing industrial demand for DED metal parts. Meltio’s laser-wire metal 3D printing solutions offer all types of industries in North America the ability to manage the entire manufacturing process using Hybrid solutions like those offered by Phillips Corporation It is extremely rewarding to help a large range of industries, from automotive to aerospace, as they aim to print and repair reliable metal parts with our reliable laser-wire DED solutions.”

Phillips and Meltio have previously collaborated to deploy Meltio technology aboard a US Navy ship for part manufacturing and to increase the supply chain resilience of the US Department of Defense.

This milestone builds upon previous successful defence collaborations between Phillips and Meltio, including the deployment of Meltio technology aboard a U.S. Navy ship for onboard metal part manufacturing and the U.S. Department of Defense’s adoption of Meltio’s wire-laser metal 3D printing systems to increase supply chain resilience.