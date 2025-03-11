Plansee purchases Hammer Evo35 metal 3D printer from Incus GmbH

× Expand Incus GmbH

Austrian metals manufacturer Plansee has acquired a Hammer Evo35 metal 3D printing unit from Incus GmbH.

The Hammer Evo35 is Incus' recently upgraded metal 3D printer which promises 'enhanced production capabilities and industrial-grade performance.'

Among the upgrades of the new Hammer Evo35 are a CNC-grade machine frame, mechanics and the latest generation of projector units. This overhaul of the printer architecture has been carried out to meet industrial standards in durability and usability, while also enabling improvements in fine resolution, surface finish and larger building fields.

Plansee's has sought to adopt the Hammer Evo35 platform as it seeks to take advantage of the technology's perceived strength and heat resistance.

“After intensive material development efforts, we have proven the capabilities of the technology for refractory metal printing,” said Dr. Gerald Mitteramskogler, CEO of Incus GmbH. “It is a great pleasure to provide our technology to such a prestigious organisation as Plansee SE.”

"With this technology, Plansee SE is expanding its capabilities for producing high-resolution parts and components out of refractory metals and their alloys using 3D printing," added Dr. Dirk Handtrack, Project Manager at Plansee SE. "This underlines the excellent and trusting cooperation between the two companies."