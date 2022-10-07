Porsche SE-backed Seurat Technologies announces customer demand for 25 tons of 3D printed metal parts

× Expand Seurat Technologies

Seurat Technologies has announced three Letters of Intent (LOI) from global manufacturers that link production volumes to revenue forecasts.

The LOIs, which accumulate to 25 tons of metal 3D printed parts, exceed the manufacturing capacity of Seurat’s pilot facility. Applications range from tooling, energy, transportation and more in the industrial sector. Qualification for these programs is underway, with high-volume manufacturing targeted for next year.

Seurat will require expansion into additional full-scale production factories and anticipates its first production factory will be around 100,000 square feet and capable of manufacturing more than 500 tons of metal parts per year.

Based in the Boston area, the facility will be powered by 100% green energy according to Seurat. As an all-electric process, Seurat claims its Area Printing technology has positioned the company as a leader of green transitions in manufacturing.

“Manufacturing must be closer to the customer. Having products produced in a faraway factory had clearly failed to be the best economic and environmental approach,” said James DeMuth, co-founder and CEO of Seurat. “Our novel Area Printing process can scale to outcompete traditional manufacturing in every way - cost, quality, and volume, while also reducing our dependence on dirty fossil fuels. High volume orders of this magnitude are historic for the 3D metal printing industry and a tremendous step forward for the decarbonisation of manufacturing.”

The Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act mark a national movement to catalyse regional and economic growth while fighting climate change. Manufacturing is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gas emissions, contributing 22 percent of total emissions in the US, which excludes the impact of shipping parts around the world. Seurat says that companies need innovative solutions that decrease their carbon footprint and create a more resilient supply chain.

“Seurat’s factory deployment model enables contract manufacturing to happen closer to the customer which is highly attractive to the auto industry,” said Gero Corman, head of digital innovation for group production at Volkswagen AG. “Seurat’s 3D printing process has the potential to produce high volume parts at cost-parity to overseas manufacturing which will provide tremendous relief to supply chains.”

Seurat has raised 79 million USD from investors such as Capricorn’s Technology Impact Fund, True Ventures, and Porsche Automobil Holding SE, and has more than 155 patents granted and pending. The company says it has also doubled its employee headcount year-over-year, and expects continued growth to meet demand.

In July of this year, Seurat Technologies CEO James DeMuth was a guest on the TCT Additive Insight podcast, and talked about how the company is targeting mass production with metal 3D printing, and the capabilities of Area Printing.

