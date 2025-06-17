Pratt & Whitney successfully tests 3D printed rotating part for TJ150 engine

× Expand Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney has reportedly completed a series of successful tests on one of its first 3D printed rotating parts.

The additively manufactured turbine wheel, designed for the TJ150 turbojet engine, is said to mark a significant step forward in the aerospace manufacturer’s 3D printing trajectory, moving from static structures to rotating hardware.

"Today we're fielding and flying static engine parts. Rotating engine components, especially for expendable class applications, is the next step," said Chris Hugill, executive director of Pratt & Whitney GATORWORKS. "Our testing confirms we're on track with the engine performing at full operating speeds and temperatures and meeting expected life duration. This technology is transforming how we design, develop and deliver capabilities faster."

The TJ150 is a compact, high-performance turbojet engine that can be manufactured quickly and has proven reliability. With 150-pounds of thrust, it is designed to power a variety of autonomous systems and weapons.

Pratt & Whitney GATORWORKS was the driving force behind the initial TJ150 redesign, drawing on close collaboration between its technical and manufacturing teams and the RTX Technology Research Center, which allowed the engine to be designed and tested within eight months. Engineers decreased core module part count from over 50 to just a handful, significantly reducing production time and cost.

The news, announced during Paris Air Show, demonstrate's Pratt & Whitney's investment in additive manufacturing for building critical components. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to use Direct Energy Deposition (DED) technology to repair critical GTF engine components. The process is expected to save 60% on process time and recover $100 million worth of parts on 3D printing-enabled repairs throughout its MRO process over the next five years.