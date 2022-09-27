PrintSky embarks on Collins Aerospace Project to develop New Generation of Actuation Systems

× Expand AddUp FormUp 350 The FormUp 350 machine to be debuted at formnext

Earlier this month, PrintSky, a French joint venture between Sogeclair and AddUp specialising in developing and manufacturing complex metal 3D printing components, was selected by Collins Aerospace to participate in its research program for a new generation of flight actuation.

The program is supported by the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC), as part of the France Relance initiative, and focuses on developing new technologies for more sustainable aviation by 2030. PrintSky will bring to the project experience in design, manufacturing, and qualification of additive manufacturing parts in the aerospace industry.

An electromechanical actuation is a complex system integrating various components such as sensors, engines, and electronic cards to name a few. The structure of the actuation systems, designed and manufactured by PrintSky, is meant to ensure the ability to resist mechanical loads, to dissipate heat emitted by the components or to be tight and insensible to electromagnetic disturbances.

Given the complexity and criticality of the structure, it makes for an interesting subject for additive manufacturing. PrintSky states that thanks to its disruptive process, it is possible to produce complex geometric parts that are less bulky, lighter and made of durable materials.

“Thanks to our technologies, we can optimise the structure of the actuation system and integrate multi-physical functions such as a heater and other peripheral parts,” said Nicolas Correge, Sogeclair New Technologies Manager and PrintSky Manager.

Correge added: “PrintSky offers a multifunctional solution for new generation equipment such as heat exchangers and electromechanical components so as to contribute to the transformation of the aeronautics industry and meet decarbonation challenges.”

Earlier this year, AddUp announced a partnership with Uniformity Labs to qualify metal materials on FormUp 350 3D printer, starting with Ti64.

In July, Collins Aerospace broke ground on a new 14 million USD expansion of its additive manufacturing centre in West Des Moines, Iowa, adding 9,000 square foot of space to the facility.

