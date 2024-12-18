Raytheon & Ursa Major announce successful missile flight test for US Army

× Expand Ursa Major

Raytheon and Ursa Major’s long-range solid rocket motor has completed a successful missile flight test for the US Army.

Ursa Major’s advanced propulsion technology had been selected by Raytheon because it was deemed to be a key enabler to providing affordable solutions to the US Army at extended ranges.

The US Army is said to have an urgent need for affordable precision-guided munitions, with Raytheon thus investing in Ursa Major to explore new rocket motor technologies and help address this national security requirement.

During the next phase of the program, Raytheon and Ursa Major will incorporate manufacturing improvements ahead of additional flight tests in 2025 and qualification in the following year.

“These long-range solid rocket motors will allow the U.S. Army and allies to strike farther and faster than anything our adversaries have in their arsenals,” said Tom Laliberty, President of Land and Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. “This long-range rocket motor technology fills the essential role of providing affordable precision fires, while increasing range, safety, and magazine depth."

“The Ursa Major team has utilized additive manufacturing to complete motor development, manufacturing, and testing in unprecedented timelines, resulting in nearly 300 static test fires this year,” added Ursa Major CEO Dan Jablonsky. “The innovative manufacturing techniques we employ are yielding agile solid rocket motor solutions with the design flexibility needed to expand the capabilities of the U.S. military. Ursa Major is poised to scale the production of higher-performing solid rocket motors at the pace and volume the country requires and at a price the country can afford.”