Renishaw announces 5 new materials files for RenAM 500 metal 3D printer

Renishaw has released five new materials files for use on its RenAM 500 metal additive manufacturing machines.

Users of the RenAM 500 series of machines will now be able to process pure copper, H13 tool steel, Hastelloy X alloy, super-duplex stainless steel and AlSi7Mg aluminium alloy, opening up a range of new applications.

These applications include consumer electronics and heat exchanger components thanks to the extremely high thermal and electrical conductivity of pure copper; aerospace and automotive parts thanks to Aluminium AlSi7Mg's lightweight and high strength properties; and parts that require excellent thermal fatigue properties and high heat-resistance thanks to the introduction of H13 tool steel. Hastelloy X alloy and super-duplex stainless steel, meanwhile, share excellent corrosion resistant and high-strength characteristics that are well suited to the oil and gas and chemical process industries.

Renishaw is releasing these five material files for its laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) systems to 'support the ever-changing needs of its customers.' The company is said to have worked directly with customers to develop process parameters for the new alloys, with the material datasheets of each material including results of Plastometrex's proprietary PIP (Profilometry-based Indentation Plastometry) testing for the first time. By facilitating rapid, direct testing on different sections of AM parts, the PIP method is designed to provide a more precise and efficient evaluation of a part's mechanical properties. It is being used by Renishaw to complement its existing testing procedures after the companies announced a partnership earlier this year.

Additionally, Renishaw has added new powder layer thicknesses to its current processable materials, including 90 μm titanium grade 23, 70 μm stainless steel 316L and 120 μm Inconel 718 parameters that achieve exceptional material build rates.

"We are pleased to be adding to our portfolio of available materials to support innovative applications, and respond to the needs of our customers,” said Marc Gardon, EMEA Additive Manufacturing Applications Manager at Renishaw. “For instance, we have developed parameters for H13 tool steel, Hastelloy X alloy and super-duplex stainless steel to support customers in Spain and Portugal — SIMOLDES, ITP Aero and ADDIMEN — for applications in the tooling, aerospace and energy industries."