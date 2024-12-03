Renishaw launches RenAM 500D dual laser metal 3D printer

× Expand Renishaw RenAM 500D

Renishaw has launched a new dual laser metal additive manufacturing system designed to boost productivity and cost efficiency while lowering the barrier to entry for metal 3D printing.

Building on its flagship RenAM 500 series, the system is being offered in three variants featuring two 500 watt lasers that can access the entire build platform, including the RenAM 500D, RenAM 500D Flex and the RenAM 500D Ultra. The latter has been fitted with Renishaw’s TEMPUS technology, which allows the laser to fire while the recoater is moving. Both models are fully compatible with Renishaw Central and QuantAM software.

“The new dual laser system enhances the current RenAM 500 portfolio, providing exceptional productivity at a competitive cost,” explained Louise Callanan, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Renishaw. “By making high-quality AM systems more productive than ever, we aim to lower the entry barrier to this advanced technology and encourage wider adoption across different industries.”

The dual laser configuration of the new RenAM 500D series is said to deliver higher throughput and reduced production times compared with single laser systems. The UK-based engineering company says the dual laser capability allows companies currently using single laser 3D printers to expand their production capabilities without expanding their factory footprint.

Last month, Renishaw also announced a partnership with Continuum Powders, which will see the company qualify its metal powders for use on its RenAM 500 machines. It has also announced the addition of material profiles for pure copper, H13 tool steel, Hastelloy X alloy, super-duplex stainless steel and AlSi7Mg aluminium alloy for use on the machine series.