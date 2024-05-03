Renishaw receives contract to provide metal 3D printing solutions to US government

× Expand Renishaw Renishaw's RenAM 500 systems

Renishaw’s metal additive manufacturing systems have been added to the General Services Administration (GSA) procurement system in the USA, meaning the engineering company is now officially recognised as a provider of metal 3D printing solutions to the US government.

Machine Tools USA, which has been appointed as a distributor of Renishaw’s AM products, worked with Renishaw to assist in the marketing of its metal AM systems to the US government. Machine Tools USA’s existing contract with the GSA allows Renishaw AM systems to be included under the multiple awards scheme (MAS) for 3D printing and AM solutions, which allows government bodies to access commercial products at competitive price points.

Renishaw’s RenAM 500 series of systems, including the single laser RenAM 500S and four-laser RenAM 500Q, are now listed in the GSA eLibrary, a centralised online resource used by federal, state and local governments to assist in the research and identification of businesses who can provide products and services under a GSA contract.

“GSA contracts are issued for a 20-year period and we at Machine Tools USA are currently halfway through our second contract, so we understand the value of this agreement,” said Marianne Ross Burroughs, President at Machine Tools USA. “A GSA contract is a valuable asset to gain access to this market. As we go into the 45th year of our company, we are thrilled to expand our expertise and assist Renishaw in this journey.”

“Adding our equipment to the GSA procurement system is testament to Renishaw’s commitment to provide innovative AM solutions to various applications,” said John Laureto, AM Business Manager at Renishaw Inc. “Our collaboration with Machine Tools USA has been integral to listing our products under the MAS scheme and we have valued their expertise on this new venture. By helping us meet the stringent criteria for inclusion, the team at Machine Tools USA has helped us showcase the value of our systems for government agencies.”

Renishaw recently introduced its next-generation TEMPUS technology, a patented process which Renishaw says can cut AM production times by up to 50%. Powered by a new scanning algorithm that allows lasers inside the RenAM 500 system to fire while the powder recoater is moving, TEMPUS technology is said to allow for time savings of up to nine seconds per layer.