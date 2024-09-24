Renishaw teases next metal additive manufacturing system

× Expand Renishaw Renishaw's TEMPUS technology

Renishaw has teased the launch of its next metal additive manufacturing system, which it says will ‘meet the needs of more recent adopters of AM.’

The UK-based engineering company hasn’t disclosed any details about the new 3D printer except that it is an extension of its flagship RenAM 500 series and aimed at users ‘looking for a lower initial investment, without compromising on part quality.’

Louise Callanan, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Renishaw said: “Reducing cost per part has always been integral to widening the adoption of AM,” continued Callanan. “Our most recent launch of TEMPUS technology and the RenAM 500 Ultra system focused on productivity, helping manufacturers reduce build times by up to 50 per cent. As we develop the latest system in the RenAM 500 series, Renishaw aims to lower the entry barrier to metal AM, to ensure that manufacturers of any size can find a system that provides value and quality.”

The machine will launch at this year’s Formnext with demonstrations planned throughout the event. Last year’s edition saw the launch of Renishaw’s TEMPUS technology, which allows lasers to fire as the recoater moves, removing up to nine seconds of build time per layer, and can be installed on any existing RenAM 500 platforn. All RenAM 500 series systems, including the most recent RenAM 500 Ultra, are available with high powered lasers that access the whole powder bed simultaneously, allowing for improved productivity and lower cost per part. Earlier this month, Domin, a UK-based manufacturer of high-performance hydraulic valves announced it had taken delivery of a Renishaw RenAM 500Q Ultra system to support production of its servo proportional hydraulic valves.