restor3d launches 3D printed Kinos Range articulating surface implant for ankle procedures

restor3d has launched the Kinos Range articulating surface, its latest 3D printed medical implant product.

This new offering of vitamin E, highly crosslinked polyethylene and 3D printed cobalt chrome implants represents a significant advancement in ankle arthroplasty, according to restor3d.

The company says this new offering, which has been added to restor3d's Kinos Total Ankle System, will allow surgeons to access soft tissue integrity intraoperatively and tailor the resulting articulation to meet each patient’s specific needs.

restor3d's Kinos Total Ankle System, including the Range Talar and Poly components, offers surgeons greater flexibility during procedures, thanks to novel, interchangeable articulations, allowing surgeons to choose between the Kinos Anatomic tri-planar range of motion, or the more restrained Range articulation, based on each patient’s soft tissue or global alignment. Range implants allow for enhanced coronal plane stability and finely tuned biomechanics, while reducing contact stress compared to existing dual condyle implants. Like its Anatomic predecessor, the Kinos Range design demonstrates reduced wear properties in gait simulations due to its improved design over traditional, more constrained total ankle implants.

Brian Garvey, Senior Vice President of Product Development at restor3d, said: "The continued advancements within the Kinos Total Ankle System are driven by extensive biomechanics research and our commitment to offering surgeons a market leading portfolio for patient-specific care. The intraoperative decision-making capabilities of this system are facilitated by a modular trialing system that enables both articulations to be assessed through the patient's range of motion while dialling in the placement of the definitive implant. Every patient presents with unique factors, and we work to accommodate them all in a personalised manner. This new option in selecting patient specific articulation serves as the foundation for our forthcoming revision and fully personalised ankle implant systems."

Dr. Samuel Adams, MD at Duke University, who completed the first Kinos Range case, added: "This system offers the stability and flexibility that are critical for successful outcomes across a broad patient demographic. The ability to choose the implant to each patient's unique needs in real-time is a game-changer for orthopedic surgery."