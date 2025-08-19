RMIT University engineers develop 3D printed titanium material that is 'third cheaper' than existing alloys

× Expand RMIT University

RMIT University engineers has developed what it describes as a new type of 3D printed titanium that is 'about a third cheaper' than commonly used titanium alloys.

The team is said to have used readily available and cheaper materials to replace vanadium. A provisional patent has been filed, with RMIT now considering commercial opportunities to further develop its approach for the aerospace and medical device industries.

Ryan Brooke, a PhD candidate at RMIT's Centre for Additive Manufacturing, is the lead author of the study and suggests that testing of the alloy showed 'improved strength and performance' compared to 3D printed Ti-6Al-4V alloys, while calculations indicate the material is around 29% cheaper to produce than standard titanium. Researchers also say the metal also prints more evenly, which helps to avoid the column-shaped microstructures that lead to uneven mechanical properties in some 3D printed alloys. Samples were produced and tested at RMIT’s Advanced Manufacturing Precinct.

“3D printing allows faster, less wasteful and more tailorable production yet we’re still relying on legacy alloys like Ti-6Al-4V that doesn’t allow full capitalisation of this potential. It’s like we’ve created an aeroplane and are still just driving it around the streets,” Brooke said. “New types of titanium and other alloys will allow us to really push the boundaries of what’s possible with 3D printing and the framework for designing new alloys outlined in our study is a significant step in that direction.”

Brooke recently completed market validation as part of CSIRO’s ON Prime program talking to aerospace, automotive and MedTech industry representatives about their needs. He will now undertake a Research Translation Fellowship at RMIT to investigate the next steps of commercialising the technology, with the RMIT Centre for Additive Manufacturing exploring new collaborations to further develop the technology.

“By developing a more cost-effective formula that avoids this columnar microstructure, we have solved two key challenges preventing widespread adoption of 3D printing,” said Brooke. “What I heard loud and clear from end users was that to bring new alloys to market, the benefits have to not just be minor incremental steps but a full leap forward, and that’s what we have achieved here.”

Study corresponding author Professor Mark Easton added: “We are very excited about the prospects of this new alloy, but it requires a team from across the supply chain to make it successful. So, we are looking for partners to provide guidance for the next stages of development.”

