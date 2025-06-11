Rocket Lab reserves two next-gen 'ultra-large format' Nikon SLM Solutions metal 3D printers

× Expand Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab has reserved two upcoming ultra-large format metal additive manufacturing systems from Nikon SLM Solutions.

The Long Beach, California headquartered space company, which specialises in launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the metal 3D printing OEM to reserve a pair of yet to be announced next-generation systems to support its growing ambitions in aerospace manufacturing.

“We are proud to deepen our collaboration with Rocket Lab as they continue to pioneer scalable, high-performance AM for space,” said Sam O’Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions. “Their decision to reserve our forthcoming ultra-large platform underscores a shared belief in pushing the limits of innovation—and doing so with confidence at scale.”

According to a press release, Nikon SLM Solutions says its new machines will be capable of ‘producing significantly larger parts at unmatched productivity.’ Its NXG Series are currently the largest machines in its portfolio, with its NXG 600E, launched in 2022, featuring an extended 1.5m Z-axis and 12 lasers. Its flagship large-format NXG XII 600, meanwhile, has been installed extensively at manufacturers across aerospace, space and automotive sectors, such as Collins Aerospace, GKN Aerospace and Safran.