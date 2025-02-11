Orpheus engine components 3D printed from recycled titanium successfully tested by Rolls Royce in partnership with AMS & MOD

× Expand Rolls Royce Tempest engine assembly.

Additive Manufacturing Solutions (AMS) is working with Rolls Royce and the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to recycle retired Tornado aircraft parts into new parts for the next-generation Tempest fighter jets.

In what is considered a first for the UK, the partners hope the project will showcase the potential of advanced recycling and additive manufacturing techniques in defence applications.

So far, AMS has utilised the advanced recycling method to produce a 3D printed nose cone and fan blades for Rolls Royce’s Orpheus engine, which is considered a key element of the MOD’s Future Combat Air System program that is delivering Tempest. The additively manufactured nose cone has been fitted onto an Orpheus test engine and passed rigorous suitability and safety checks.

The project's advanced recycling process involves dismantling surplus Tornado aircraft to extract high-quality metals such as titanium before atomising the material into powder. This powder then serves as feedstock for 3D printing new components.

AMS CEO Rob Higham said: “This project turned our proposed solutions into a reality, and we have been very humbled and grateful to the MOD and Rolls Royce for allowing us to showcased our capability to deliver game-changing circular economy processed and parts in defence.”

“The Tornado 2 Tempest project exemplifies the forward-thinking sustainability principles embedded into the FCAS Sustainability Strategy and MOD Defence Support Strategy,” added Andrew Eady, Rolls Royce VO of FCAS Sustainability. “At Rolls-Royce, we continue to be leaders in circular economy practices and innovative digital enablers to support our steps to be a lower carbon and digitally enabled business. Tornado 2 Tempest is a bold, exciting and innovative project and a demonstration of how excellent collaboration between the MOD, industry and SME can deliver sustainable and technologically advanced solutions.”

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry Maria Eagle offered: “The Tornado 2 Tempest project highlights the creativity, ingenuity and innovation defence employs in our approach to national security. By working with key industry partners, we can deliver savings, reduce reliance on global supply chains and ensure our Armed Forces have the very best kit to keep our country safe. Not only does this initiative have a positive impact on the environment and national security, it supports the domestic defence industry acting as an engine for growth, which is at the heart of Plan for Change.”