Rosswag Engineering backs qualloy's metal additive manufacturing powder marketplace in Series Seed round

× Expand Rosswag Engineering

Rosswag Engineering has invested in a digital marketplace for metal powder trading in additive manufacturing.

qualloy, founded in Dusseldorf in 2022, received the investment during its Series Seed funding round.

The company is raising money as it seeks to strengthen its position as a trusted sourcing platform for metal additive manufacturing powder.

qualloy's online platform has been designed to allow sellers and buyers to 'connect and transact with ease.' It harnesses an intelligent search algorithm to streamline the sourcing process, enabling users to find the most suitable metal powders for their machines and specifications from a broad range of certified global suppliers. This ecosystem, qualloy says, empowers users to freely switch between different powder manufacturers, optimising price, delivery time, and quality, all while ensuring a transparent and efficient procurement process.

In the coming months, qualloy is set to expand its business with its own line of internationally sourced powders that are qualified in Germany. The company will lean on Rosswag's expertise with its new investor set to handle the qualification process. With this offering, customers will be able to purchase the powders through qualloy’s procurement processes, which are backed by local support representatives.

"With Rosswag, we have found the perfect partner to take qualloy to the next level," said Yannik Wilkens, CEO and Co-founder of qualloy. "Their knowledge, network, and infrastructure are an ideal match for our vision of revolutionising metal powder procurement. We look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead."

Dr.-Ing. Gregor Graf, Head of Technology at Rosswag, added: "Platforms and online marketplaces hold tremendous potential in the B2B sector, enabling effective procurement and streamlined processes. Together with qualloy, we are creating the perfect partnership to offer an unmatched price-quality ratio for metal powders to drive the upcoming AM market growth."