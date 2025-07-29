Safran installs second NXG XII 600 multi-laser metal 3D printer

Safran’s additive manufacturing division has purchased a second large-format NXG XII 600 metal 3D printer from Nikon SLM Solutions.

Safran's Additive Manufacturing Campus, which facilities the development of additively manufactured parts for Safran applications in aviation, defence and space, says the additional capacity will ‘address production bottlenecks, maintain equipment redundancy, and secure the high reliability required for serial production’ of lightweight, high-performance aluminium components.

François-Xavier Foubert, Managing Director of Safran Additive Manufacturing Campus, commented, “By investing in a second NXG XII 600, we are solidifying our production capabilities and enhancing our ability to deliver advanced components that meet the highest industry standards of both current and future aerospace programs.”

Safran acquired its first 12-laser NXG XII 600 in December 2023, positioning the system as an ‘essential’ tool for the serial production of qualified parts for aircraft engine programmes. The company was an existing a user of Nikon SLM’s selective laser melting technology with a pair of SLM 500 systems already installed, meanwhile its Safran Landing Systems business used an SLM 800 platform to produce a large 455 x 295 x 805 mm titanium nose landing gear part for a bizjet back in 2021. The NXG XII 600 has been widely adopted by manufacturers across aerospace, space and automotive sectors, such as Collins Aerospace, Sintavia and GKN Aerospace, which have each installed multiple machines.

Jean-Christophe Vidil, Président of Nikon SLM France, emphasized the importance of this collaboration: “We are proud to support Safran as they expand their additive manufacturing capacity with our NXG XII 600 technology. Safran’s trust in Nikon SLM Solutions as a reliable and financially robust partner reflects our dedication to quality and our ability to deliver solutions tailored to their evolving needs. Together, we are setting new standards for the aerospace industry.”