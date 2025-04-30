Sandvik announces David Goulbourne as President of Powder Solutions division

Expand Sandvik

Sandvik has announced David Goulbourne as the new President of its Powder Solutions division, effective May 1, 2025.

The Powder Solutions division belongs to the Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions business area, which is part of the Sandvik Group. This division includes brands like Wolfram and Buffalo Tungsten as well as its Osprey brand of metal powders designed for additive manufacturing.

Goulbourne brings nearly 25 years of experience in the manufacturing industry and 'an entrepreneurial mindset.' Before taking this role, he held the position as Vice President Business Unit Solid Round Tools at Sandvik Coromant.

“I am thrilled to join the Powder Solutions division and contribute to strengthening and expanding our leadership in the powder manufacturing industry. My focus will be on ensuring that customer value remains our top priority, by continuously developing more sustainable processes and high-quality powder solutions,” said Goulbourne, who will also serve as the President of Wolfram Bergbau und Hütten AG.

He will succeed Alex Nieuwpoort, who has decided to retire after 28 years of dedicated service and significant contribution to Sandvik’s growth and business development. Nieuwpoort will remain with Sandvik until end of June.