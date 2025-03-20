Sciaky receives order to additively manufacture Inconel 718 parts for power generation project

× Expand Sciaky Inc Untitled design - 1 Sample Inconel 718 part.

Sciaky, Inc has received an order to produce Inconel 718 parts for a critical power generation project using its metal additive manufacturing technology.

Though the specific end-use and customer for this project has not been disclosed, the order involves the deposition of 700+ pounds of Inconel 718, a high-performance nickel-chromium alloy commonly used in demanding environments requiring superior strength and corrosion resistance.

Sciaky says it can achieve a deposition rate of 4 pounds per hour for Inconel 718 and also claims its Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM) process allows for enhances efficiency without sacrificing part integrity.

According to Sciaky, its EBAM systems can produce parts ranging from 8 inches (203 mm) to 20 feet (> 6 metres) in length, with gross deposition rates up to 40lbs of metal per hour. The company's EBAM technology is also supported by the Interlayer Real-time Imaging and Sensing System, a real-time adaptive control system that can sense and digitally self-adjust metal deposition with precision and repeatability. Sciaky credits this system with delivering consistent part geometry, mechanical properties and microstructure.

"Our additive manufacturing technology not only enhances production speed but also improves material properties through precise control of the deposition process," said Scott Phillips, President at Sciaky. "We are proud to be able to deliver such a significant quantity of high-performance material, leveraging our expertise in additive technologies."