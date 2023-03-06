Sintavia to develop additive manufacturing facility for U.S. Navy

× Expand Sintavia

Sintavia has announced that it has been awarded a contract from Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. (BPMI) to develop a dedicated additive manufacturing facility in support of the United States Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.

The new, vertically integrated facility will develop and additively manufacture advanced nuclear propulsion systems for both in-production and in-development submarine programmes of the US Navy, including the next-gen nuclear-powered attack submarine.

Brian Neff, Sintavia Founder and CEO, said: “Additive technology, both with respect to design and manufacturing, is well known to be a superior method for supplying complex systems across the aerospace and defence industry. But a full adoption of the technology is not possible without investments in the materials, processes, and quality systems needed to additively produce these difficult systems successfully and repeatedly, investments that Sintavia has been making over the past seven years.”

Neff emphasised that as the U.S. Navy looks to develop advanced submarine platforms, it is imperative that additive technology plays a role in that development. The CEO also highlighted that the company is looking to build its relationship with BPMI and the Naval Nuclear Propulsion program in the coming years.

The new facility, which will be located in Hollywood, Florida, is expected to come online in the second quarter of 2023.

In December 2022, Sintavia announced a collaboration with Lockheed Martin Corporation to expand the research of metal additive manufacturing opportunities as an alternative to castings and forgings. This relationship is said to build on the AM Forward initiative announced by President Biden in May 2022.

