Sodick to acquire majority stake in Prima Additive

Sodick has acquired a majority stake in Prima Additive, less than 12 months after it first invested in the company.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

Following the closing of the deal, it is expected that Prima Additive’s headquarters will remain in Italy, with the management team – including CEO Paolo Calefati also remaining unchanged.

The acquisition enables Sodick to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its presence in the European market, while Prima Industrie can increase its focus on its core business of sheet metal working. Sodick’s combination with Prima Additive will also offer ‘strong synergies across various industrial sectors’ according to the two parties, with both offering laser powder bed metal additive manufacturing equipment. Per Sodick, the two companies have a complementary offering of products, target market sectors, customers, applications and geographical reach.

These perceived synergies originally tempted Sodick to acquire a 9.5% minority share of Prima Additive last April through a reversed capital increase. Then, Calefati noted how Prima Additive ‘warmly welcomed’ Sodick into its corporate structure, with both companies said to ‘approach the world of metal additive manufacturing starting from the search for profitable and scalable applications.’ When the transaction closes later this year, the two companies will continue that search through a business alliance that is now much closer.

Prima Additive’s shareholders were assisted by Scouting Capital Advisors as financial advisor, with a team led by Managing Partner Giuseppe Mario Sartorio, Director Richard Pratissoli, and Associate Director Andrea Isacchi. For legal matters, Prima Industrie was supported by Studio Legale Chiomenti, with a team composed of Partner Avv. Luigi Vaccaro, Managing Associate Avv. Tommaso Caciolli, Associate Avv. Gianluca Riccardino, and Associate Avv. Adalberto Bruno Rurale.