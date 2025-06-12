Solideon awarded $1.25M contract to develop additive manufacturing cell for Department of the Air Force

Additive Space Technologies Inc, operating as Solideon, has been selected by AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force (DAF), for a $1.25 million Direct-to-Phase II contract focused on developing a single pallet additive manufacturing (AM) cell capable of flexibly manufacturing critical systems across expeditionary environments.

The Air Force Research Laboratory, which is the primary scientific research and development centre for DAF, together with AFWERX, are working to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded. With this latest contract, Solideon’s technology is thought to address pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF) and help to strengthen the national defence of the United States of America.

Founded by former Virgin Orbit and Rocketlab USA 3D printing lead, Oluseun Taiwo, the California-based aerospace company defines itself as ‘the world’s only large-scale manufacturing entity capable of crafting any aerospace vehicle.’ Its technology, named Aperture, is a robotic additive manufacturing system which integrates CNC machining and 3D inspection. Solideon has also partnered with Texas A&M to explore advancements in gradient materials, and has developed a patent-pending methodology for algorithmic gradient material design. Last year, the company agreed a strategic collaboration with Leap 71 to design and manufacture multi-metre-scale hardware for space applications, interfacing Leap 71’s proprietary Computational Engineering Models (CEM) with its metal AM technology.

“The future of industrial power isn’t centralised — it’s deployable. This award is a signal that the Department of the Air Force is ready to break from the past and lead with agility. With this contract, we’re building the foundation for a world where manufacturing happens not in factories but wherever the mission demands — from airbases to shipyards and, eventually, orbit,” said Taiwo, CEO of Solideon.