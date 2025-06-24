South Korean researchers additively manufacture spherical high-pressure tank capable of passing 330-bar test at -196°C

× Expand KITECH

A group of South Korean researchers have additively manufactured a spherical titanium alloy high-pressure tank that passes a 330-bar test at -196°C.

The joint research team – consisting of representatives of the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH), Korea Aerospace Research Center (KARI), KP Aero Industries, AM Solutions, and Hanyang University – used laser-wire Directed Energy Deposition (DED) technology to manufacture the pressure tank. It boasts a diameter of 640mm and a capacity of 130 litres.

KITECH was responsible for developing the DED technology, which uses a high-powered laser beam to melt titanium wire feedstock and build parts layer by layer. To satisfy stringent aerospace dimensions and structural requirements, the researchers used this technology to print two titanium hemispheres, before joining them together through a sequence of heat treatment, precision machining and welding. Real-time monitoring using sensor data and optimised deposition path planning ensured dimension accuracy and structural integrity, while non-destructive evaluation confirmed the absence of defects.

Expand KITECH

KARI then performed a cryogenic proof pressure test, cooling the tank to -196°C using liquid nitrogen and pressuring to 330 bar – exceeding the tank’s operation pressure requirement of 220 bar. According to the researchers, strain gauges, temperature sensors and visual monitoring systems verified performance in alignment with prior structural simulations. They also say that the use of AM shortens manufacturing lead time and could enable rapid customisation for diverse satellite and launch vehicle configurations. Moving forward, the research team is aiming to pursue additional qualification processes and partner with private space companies to commercialise the technology.

Dr. Hyub Lee, Principal Researcher at KITECH, said: “This achievement proves that additive manufacturing technology is capable of meeting the extreme performance requirements demanded by space missions, opening new possibilities for aerospace component manufacturing.”