SPEE3D to work with British Army in concept assessment of cold-spray metal 3D printing technology

× Expand SPEE3D

SPEE3D has announced it will work with the British Army to showcase the capability of its WarpSPEE3D machine to 3D print metal parts in the field and in various conditions.

The Australian additive manufacturing firm says the British Army has requested its support throughout the U.S. Army Future Command’s Project Convergence 2022 as part of a concept assessment.

Project Convergence is a flagship learning, experimentation and demonstration campaign which will evaluate approximately 300 technologies with a focus on advancing joint and multinational interoperability in future operation environments. Held from October 30 to November 9, 2022, several thousand U.S, UK, and Australian service members, researchers and industry partners will experiment with, and assess, these new technologies.

SPEE3D has extensive experience working with the armed forces through the deployment of its technology in field trials by the Australian Army and Navy, while also launching its XSPEE3D containerised and ruggedised metal 3D printing system last month.

“SPEE3D regularly works with defence worldwide to showcase their innovative additive manufacturing technologies to help solve some of the military’s most pressing supply chain issues,” commented the British Army’s Lieutenant Colonel Davidson Reith. “It’s out pleasure to be able to work with SPEE3D, giving the British Army the opportunity to learn lessons from a world-leading additive manufacturing company.”

“We are thrilled to be invited by the British Army to collaborate and explore the capabilities and logistical impact of our additive manufacturing technology for the military,” added Byron Kennedy, Co-founder and CEO of SPEE3D. “Our partnership over the last two years with them has validated the need for 3D metal printing to solve a myriad of challenges the military faces, and in rough terrain where they need a deployable and easy-to-use solution to print important parts quickly.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Gain 3D printing insights from PepsiCo, Boeing, Jack Wolfskin and more at the TCT Conference @ Formnext. Get your pass here.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.