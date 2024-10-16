Technical University Dortmund installs GEFERTEC WAAM machine

× Expand GEFERTEC/TU Dortmund Handover of the arc405 for 3D metal printing of large parts to TU Dortmund. (Left to right) Janis Blattner (GEFERTEC), Manuel Pinho Ferreira (TU Dortmund), Karsten Steuer (GEFERTEC).

The Technical University of Dortmund has purchased an arc405 Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing system from GEFERTEC.

Several working groups within the Department of Mechanical Engineering are pursuing materials-related topics, with arc405 machine set to be one of the additive manufacturing processes used through that research.

The university is said to have decided upon GEFERTEC as its supplier after a Europe-wide tender process, which included extensive market research. The opportunity to work with titanium was a particularly important factor in its decision, a GEFERTEC press release said.

GEFERTEC's arc405 supports a range of materials and alloys and uses metal inert gas welding for the additive manufacture of parts, creating a near-net shape part layer by layer. It is said to boast high build rates, with the system capable os printing parts with dimensions up to 680 x 680 x 580 mm. Near-net-shape workpieces weighing up to 200 kg can be produced at build rates of up to 600 cm3 per hour.

Moving forward, working groups at the Technical University of Dortmund will use the arc405 system to conduct both industry-related research projects and basic research.

Earlier this year, GEFERTEC unveiled a larger Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing system, the arc80X series, which is capable of building metal parts measuring up to 8 metres³.