Tekna and Uniformity Labs extend partnership for laser powder bed fusion 3D printing

Uniformity Labs has extended its partnership with leading advanced materials provider Tekna, which will supply AlSi10Mg aluminium-based alloy to Uniformity for the produced of advanced ultra-dense AlSi10Mg powder for laser powder bed fusion (L-BPF) 3D printing applications.

The partnership enables Tekna to optimise the use of its production yield, which Uniformity will process to produce its powders for L-PBF. Uniformity says that its technology improves powder production efficiency in 3D printing, allowing for more than 95% of the powder to be used compared to competitors’ 50% to 65%.

Uniformity says that the engineered powders and processes enable faster, more repeatable production of 3D printed parts used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, transportation, energy, defence, and medical, with ‘no compromise in quality’.

Tekna powder atomisation technology uses hydro-energy, and all process gasses are recycled in closed loops, achieving greener production according to the company. The companies say that the partnership will help industrial customers produce greeners, more sustainable 3D printed parts.

“Our partnership with Tekna highlights how advanced technology can further increase sustainability to the benefit of a wide range of industries,” said Adam Hopkins, Founder and CEO of Uniformity Labs. “The complementary nature of our businesses produces an economic benefit for our customers who gain through higher printer throughput and repeatability, and a supply chain security benefit from the use of materials produced entirely in North America.”

Luc Dionne, CEO of Tekna said: “We are extremely proud that Uniformity Labs has selected us to supply aluminium powders in addition to titanium powders. This is a testament to Tekna’s supply reliability and reaffirms that our product quality matches with a wide range of industry requirements.”

The partnership began with Tekna supplying Ti64 5/25 and Ti64 45/105 for the production of its titanium 3D printing powders.

