Titomic advances efforts to obtain certifications in oil & gas and maritime sectors in partnership with DNV

Titomic has entered a strategic collaboration agreement with DNV, an assurance and risk management provider, to obtain certifications for its advanced coating and repair technologies across the Oil & Gas and Maritime sectors.

A primary objective of the collaboration is to achieve qualification under the NORSOK M-501 standard, a globally recognised benchmark for surface preparation and protective coating of offshore installations developed by the Norwegian petroleum industry.

This certification—alongside engagement with other leading classification societies such as Lloyd’s Register, ABS, and Bureau Veritas—will validate the Titomic Kinetic Fusion cold spray additive manufacturing technology for high-performance, corrosion-resistant applications in harsh marine and offshore environments.

Titomic is seeking to advance efforts to obtain certifications in the oil and gas field in response to rising global demand for asset integrity, corrosion mitigation, and extended lifecycle solutions. It believes its Kinetic Fusion cold spray process offers significant operational advantages over traditional welding or heat-based coating methods, including reductions in repair downtime and increases in safety.

Klaas Rozema, President of Titomic EMEA, commented: “This agreement with DNV marks a significant step forward for Titomic as we expand into the global energy and maritime markets. NORSOK M-501 and related maritime certifications will enable Titomic Kinetic Fusion to be recognized for Thermal Spray Aluminum (TSA) repairs, surface protection of field welds, and restoration of marine hulls, ballast tanks, subsea infrastructure, and pipeline systems. Working with DNV ensures our technology is held to the highest international standards.”

Jim Simpson, CEO and Managing Director of Titomic, added: “This collaboration reinforces Titomic’s commitment to delivering practical, efficient, and reliable repair solutions for mission-critical infrastructure. Our Titomic Kinetic Fusion technology is not only easy to deploy on-site, but it also allows for rapid repairs, minimal downtime, and extended operational life of high-value assets. The process is highly material-efficient, using only the required powder with minimal waste, and offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional methods—especially in remote or offshore environments where speed and precision are essential.”