Titomic partners with nuForj to accelerate commercialisation of cold spray additive manufacturing technology

Titomic has entered a strategic partnership with nuForj, LLC, a U.S. based advanced manufacturing service provider, to accelerate the commercialisation of its cold spray additive manufacturing technology.

Under the partnership, the parties will combine the proprietary Titomic Kinetic Fusion technology with nuForj’s Industry 4.0 expertise and market reach in the U.S. to provide 'tailored additive manufacturing solutions' for aerospace, defence, education, and industrial sectors. The partnership will also seek to educate and train engineering students about cold spray technology and its application in future industry applications.

Under the agreement, nuForj will serve as a regional technology and commercialisation partner. In this role, the company will focus on delivering tailored solutions to meet the growing demand for repair, coating, and component production using cold spray-based methods.

Dr. Patti Dare, Titomic’s U.S. President, said: “The collaboration also paves the way for joint R&D initiatives and the deployment of advanced manufacturing hubs across North America.”

“This partnership represents a leap forward in our global strategy,” added Jim Simpson, CEO and Managing Director of Titomic. “Working alongside nuForj allows us to bring TKF™ technology to critical U.S. markets with agility and deep local insight.”

“We believe Industry 4.0 technologies and digital transformation of the factory floor are essential to reindustrialising the U.S., powering new business models and driving productivity growth,” offered Rudy Vogel, founder and CEO of nuForj. “Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ is an impressive technology for producing quality metal parts incredibly fast and efficiently, and we’re looking forward to making it accessible to scores of companies across the country committed to American manufacturing.”

Titomic has also recently partnered with The University of Alabama in Huntsville to advance the application of cold spray additive technology, as well as REPKON USA to explore the use of cold spray technology for defence applications. A another partnership, announced earlier this month, will see the company work with CNV to obtain certifications in the oil & gas and maritime sectors.