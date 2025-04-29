Titomic & REPKON USA to explore use of cold spray technology for defence applications

Titomic is to engage REPKON USA in joint research, development and testing of Titomic Kinetic Fusion applications in cannon barrels, gun barrels, and warheads.

The two organisations have recently signed a teaming agreement and have been partners since 2021 when REPKON invested 2.5 million AUD into Titomic.

Their new agreement replaces their previously agreed Turkish joint venture agreement and establishes a United States framework to leverage Titomic Kinetic Fusion cold spray technology in REPKON USA’s existing and growing product lines.

"Our partnership with REPKON USA represents more than collaboration - it represents a shared commitment to fundamentally transform how we advance and sustain defence manufacturing and provides a more effective combination of our respective leading technologies than the previously announced joint venture," said Jim Simpson, CEO of Titomic. "With Titomic Kinetic Fusion, we bring a technology that restores, enhances, and builds critical assets faster, smarter, and with greater resilience."

Dr. Patricia Dare, President of Titomic USA, added: "We are excited to work with the REPKON USA team and begin research and development activities at our facility in Huntsville, Alabama. We are focused on delivering field-ready solutions that ensure mission readiness, extend asset life, and strengthen the U.S. allied industrial base with next-generation manufacturing capabilities."

Through this partnership, Titomic will also work with REPKON USA to leverage Titomic Kinetic Fusion for repairing assets in the field, restoring equipment to its original form, fit, and function. This capability, the partners say, will provide warfighters with 'essential capabilities significantly faster and within battlefield or training environments.' In addition to repairs, the teams will collaborate on coatings for REPKON USA barrels, enhancing performance and delivering competitive advantages moving forward.

Bryan Van Brunt, President of REPKON USA, said: “As we push for advanced solutions to modernise and improve defence production, Titomic Kinetic Fusion cold spray technology is at the top of our list. Its advantages, particularly in defense and aerospace applications, are game changers.”