Titomic & The University of Alabama in Huntsville partner to advance application of cold spray additive technology

Titomic has partnered with The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) to advance the development and application of cold spray technology.

The two organisations are set to work together on joint research initiatives, technology development, and the commercialisation of advanced manufacturing solutions.

Their collaboration will bring together Titomic’s cold spray systems with UAH’s research capabilities as they aim to push the boundaries of innovation in additive manufacturing, materials science, and engineering.

Part of The University of Alabama System, UAH is considered to be a premier research university committed to excellence in science, engineering, and technology. Titomic has teamed with the UAH to gain greater insights into the material property drivers critical to enhancing material performance for aerospace, defence, energy, oil, and gas applications. These efforts will address key areas such as repair, coatings, and the development of advanced products.

As the partnership progresses, the collaboration will extend into the development and application of other materials and technologies, including leveraging cold spray technology to support advancements in automation, robotics, and augmented reality.

Titomic CEO Jim Simpson said: “We are thrilled to partner with The University of Alabama in Huntsville. Together, we will push the frontiers of cold spray technology and additive manufacturing, delivering solutions that will have a profound impact on industries from aerospace to energy.”

Dr. Charles L. Karr, UAH President, added: “This partnership offers exciting opportunities to combine Titomic’s pioneering cold spray technology with UAH’s cutting-edge research and resources. By working together, we aim to accelerate the development of novel materials and manufacturing methods, shaping the future of the industry.”