TRUMPF presents metal 3D printing productivity gains plus aluminium and semicon applications

TRUMPF will present a higher productivity additive manufacturing system and expanded aluminium portfolio at Formnext.

The laser technology specialist says it has equipped its dual laser TruPrint 3000 metal 3D printer with an integrated cooling system and increased laser power.

The integrated cooling of the build chamber is said to allow materials to cool more quickly, resulting in more durable and consistent components, while the increased fibre laser power to 700 watts has upped the two laser spots from 80 to 200 µm using special optics, allowing them to process a larger build area.

The integrated cooling is thought to be particularly important for aluminium alloys, an area where TRUMPF will be presenting an expanded range of alloys and sample parts tailored for the automotive, motorsport, aerospace and bicycle industries.

"The new aluminium alloys can be used in numerous 3D printing applications, from prototyping to series production. Users benefit from the typical advantages of 3D printing, such as lightweight construction, material savings, and a large degree of control in component design. The quality of the printed parts is at least as good as that of machined ones," says Jan Christian Schauer, responsible for additive manufacturing material selection at TRUMPF.

Additionally, TRUMPF says it plans to show 3D printed sample parts for the semiconductor industry, such as manifolds used in water and gas lines of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Commenting on the benefits of AM for the semicon sector, Marco Andreetta, responsible for the semicon industry at TRUMPF said, “Semiconductor manufacturers can reduce scrap and cut costs with AM technology. The innovative approach of using additive manufactured parts enhances the functionality and precision of semiconductor manufacturing machines and paves the way for more efficient production processes.”

TRUMPF can be found at Formnext 2024 from November 19-22 at Hall 12.0, D99.